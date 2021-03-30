BCC chairman roots for ex-Kaohsiung mayor on possible decision to run for KMT chairman

TAIPEI (The China Post ) — Broadcasting Corporation of China (BCC, 中國廣播公司) chairman Chao Shao-kang (趙少康) said on Tuesday that he would fully support former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) should he decide to run for Kuomintang (KMT, 國民黨) chairman.

The BCC chairman who is limited by the KMT’s “one-year clause” cannot run for the party chairman; however, he voiced his support for the ex-mayor who he said had first backed his decision.

Han has yet to announce his intentions whether to or refrain from vying for the coveted seat.

As the competition for the re-election of KMT party chairman intensifies, only incumbent chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣)has voiced his intentions to run.

Former New Taipei City Mayor Eric Chou (朱立倫) is also poised to make an official statement sometime soon.