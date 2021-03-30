碧潭水舞強勢回歸！「星光草皮」打造最強約會地點 | Bitan fountain show unfolds in New Taipei city

【看CP學英文】Taipei Walker報導，今年碧潭水舞秀於3月27日一路展演到5月22日為止，再次打造最浪漫年度盛事之一。

Bitan fountain show kicked off on March 27 and continues until May 22, making it one of the must-see events for lovebirds and family living in New Taipei.

2021碧潭水舞秀首次以360度環境劇場作為設計，首波規劃「花舞幸福」和「霓幻森林」兩種節目，近四分半鐘的表演精彩萬分。

2021 Bitan water show, designed with 360-degree environmental theater, features two shows, “Flower Dance” and “Neon Fantasy Forest,” with each show lasting nearly four and a half minutes.

節目利用燈光投影在水幕上的殘影，在「花舞幸福」中可以看見炫麗彩蝶破蛹而出在各大地標飛舞，包刮新北市女王頭、富貴角燈塔、淡水情人橋、新北耶誕城等等。

Highlights of the show include a 20-meter-high water screen projection of various animations of butterflies flying around the iconic attractions such as Queen’s Head, Fuguijiao Lighthouse, Lover’s Bridge, and Christmasland in New Taipei city.

而在叢林中的冒險故事「霓幻森林」則是由炫麗的彩蝶穿梭在森林之中，不斷變換的光影、磅礡震撼的水舞和音樂完美搭配，絕對不能錯過。

Another water dance show “Neon Fantasy Forest,” features dazzling colorful butterflies weaving through the forest, with ever-changing lights and original music.

陸續也將會推出全新特別組曲、節目，讓你看過一次還會想再來第二次踩點。

New water dance shows will be launched one after another so that you will want to come back for a second time.

一旁的草皮也首次鋪上絢麗的燈飾變身成為星光草皮。

The turf on the side has been adorned with dazzling lights, making it the best date spot.

2021新店碧潭水舞 | 2021 Bitan fountain show

活動時間：3/27~5/22期間內，每晚6點到8點30分每逢整點和半點進行演出。| Date and time : March 27 – May 22, from 6-8:30 p.m. every half hour