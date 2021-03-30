One more imported case reported in Taiwan, tally at 1,024

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 1 more imported COVID-19 case on Tuesday, bringing the tally to 1,024.

According to the CECC, case 1,025 is a Taiwanese woman in her thirties who traveled to the U.K. for education purposes in September 2019.

She returned to Taiwan on March 28 and submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding her flight and quarantined upon arrival.

She was tested by health authorities for the virus a day later and the infection was confirmed today.

As of present time, 26 possible contacts have been tracked down by the CECC, among which 13 are passengers seated within two rows of case 1,025.

They all tested negative for the virus but are still under quarantine, while the rest are cabin crew members who are practicing self-health management.

As of press time, 1024 cases have been confirmed so far, including 908 imported cases, 77 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case.

Among the confirmed cases, 10 people died, 981 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.