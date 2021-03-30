被疑載妹印尼男一招還清白！網友一看笑瘋：學起來！ | Indonesian man modifies scooter to prove his faithfulness

【看CP學英文】在一段感情中，懷疑對方是否有出軌之嫌並非少見。然而，印尼一名男子想出奇招，在機車上加裝長釘子向女朋友證明清白，這極端做法引起不少網友共鳴直呼：「一定要試試！」

In a relationship, it is not uncommon to wonder if the other person is cheating. However, a man in Indonesia came up with an idea to install long nails on his scooter to prove his faithfulness.

This extreme method has drawn much attention from social media users, with some exclaiming: “Must try!”

根據新加坡媒體mothership報導，印尼一名男子凱羅 (Khoirul Anam) 被女友質疑在背後偷偷載其他女生兜風，面對女友懷疑，凱羅想出妙招讓女友可以放一萬顆心。

According to the Singaporean media mothership, an Indonesian man Khoirul Anam was questioned by his girlfriend in the back secretly driving other girls around.

In the face of his girlfriend’s suspicion, Anam came up with a trick so that his girlfriend can trust his loyalty.

這名男子於3月20日在臉書貼文，分享一系列照片，只見機車後座加裝超長鐵釘，鐵釘密布整個坐墊，讓人光是看著就心驚膽戰，更不用說坐上去。

Anam posted on Facebook on March 20, sharing a series of photos, only to see the scooter’s pillion seat covered by extra-long nails.

The photos have left social media users stunned and horrified, not to mention sitting on them.

貼文寫道：「你總是懷疑我偷偷載其他女生，如果我不把機車改裝成這樣，你依舊會懷疑我。我是忠誠的男人。」

He wrote: “You always accuse me of pillion-ing other girls. If my motorbike is not modified like this, you still want to accuse me again. I’m a loyal guy.”

其中一張照片中，滿布釘子的機車後座上插著一顆綠色水果，看起來格外嚇人。

Among other pictures, one photo of a green fruit sitting on the thorny seat looks particularly scary.

當凱羅的女友看到他的「忠貞證明」，面露不悅，看起來相當不以為然。

When Anam’s girlfriend saw his “proof of fidelity”, she looked displeased and rather unimpressed.

另一張照片中，女友只能克難地擠在前面腳踏空間，雙手抱著龍頭維持平衡。貼文照片曝光後引起網友熱議，不少網友表示有興趣嘗試看看。

One of the photos only sees the girlfriend try to squeeze in front of the foot space with hands holding the scooter’s head to maintain balance.

The photos have sparked much discussion among social media users with many of whom have expressed interest in trying this method.