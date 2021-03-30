影／漢繡歷經兩千年仍驚豔全球　「平金夾繡」技巧是關鍵 | Han embroidery weaves ‘success’ into crafty designs

【看CP學英文】早在兩千多年前，在中國古代的服飾和建築上都能見到漢繡點綴其上。

Han embroidery has decorated clothes and houses in ancient China for as long as 2000 years ago.

漢繡起源於漢朝，後來逐漸在設計中融入更多鮮明的地方色彩，以代表當地文化特色。

Having originated during the Han Dynasty, Han embroidery gradually began incorporating more distinctive local features into its designs to represent its culture.

其中，蘇州的刺繡應用「寫實風格」帶到創作中就是一個經典例子。

One such example would be Suzhou’s embroidery applying a more “realistic” style into its creations.

另一方面，漢繡代表著湖北人熱情且不拘小節的特質，而這些元素在創作中也顯而易見。

On the other hand, Han embroidery represents the people of Hubei province, known for being very hot-tempered and unrestrained. This influenced its style greatly.

據漢繡傳承人Ren Wei所述，漢繡實用性較強，因為漢繡靈感來自於人們日常生活。

According to Ren Wei, an inheritor of Han embroidery, the art is very practical as it drew inspiration from people’s daily lives.

她表示，漢繡技巧可以大致分為四大類別：民俗、舞台劇裝用品、宗教文化用品和民間的燈會、廟會用品。

She explained that the embroidery techniques could be classified into four categories: folk custom items, traditional opera costumes and accessories, religious and ritual pieces, and lantern festival and temple fair items.

再者，即便帶顏色的印刷模板可以讓工作變得更輕鬆，Ren Wei和同事們還是堅持用老式的刺繡方法。

Besides, even though printed templates with colors can make work easier, Ren and her colleagues insist on old-school stitching.

Ren Wei更透露，漢繡主要採用紅、黃、綠、白、黑等基本的亮色，讓人一看就印象深刻。

Ren unveiled that Han embroidery mainly uses basic and bright colors such as red, yellow, green, white, and black to make a strong impression at first glance.

「首先，我們講究的是齊針，以齊平針為主講究的是分層破色，」Ren Wei 說道。

“First, we mostly use horizontal stitches; the patterns are then divided into a gradation of colors,” Ren said.

她指出漢繡也講究「金繡接合，平金夾繡」，這樣整個作品出來才能富麗堂皇。

She continued, adding that Han embroidery adds golden threads with the silk ones so that the works shine.

而每件作品裡也包含許多吉祥元素，強調「圖必有意，意必吉祥」。

In every piece, there are also many auspicious elements, so that each piece carries and message that ultimately all represent “good wishes.”