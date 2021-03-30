NT$40M worth of equipment delayed due to Ever Given mishap: Holger Chen

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese Internet celebrity Holger Chen (陳之漢) revealed on Monday that around NT$40 million worth of workout equipment has been delayed due to the Evergreen container ship’s mishap.

According to Chen, his equipment will take quite a while to get back to Taiwan and added that the delayed goods will interfere with his Kaohsiung workout center’s grand opening.

Chen said that the opening date has been postponed until after the equipment arrives at the end of May — approximately one month later than expected.

He explained that his equipment was not on the Ever Given, but on another ship, that was delayed due to congestion in the Suez Canal.