Mayday wraps up 24-year anniversary concert

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Popular Taiwanese band Mayday wrapped up their 24-year anniversary concert “Mayday Fly to 2021” on Monday in Tainan.

Fans of the band gathered at the concert to sing “Happy Birthday” for Mayday to celebrate their decades-long success.

According to recording company B’in Music’s statistics, more than 120,000 people participated in the five-day concert, and there were more than 70 express buses from out of town.

Tainan City Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) expressed his gratitude to Mayday for opening in Tainan after a 16-year absence, allowing Tainan fans to enjoy a high-quality concert without having to travel to and from the city.

Mayday also provided 2,000 free tickets to Tainan’s hard-working pandemic-prevention front line healthcare workers, so that they could also enjoy the show and relax from the stressful workload since the outbreak.

Each show invited 50 social welfare groups to attend the concert, ensuring the 24th anniversary concert in Tainan as a meaningful event.

During the last concert in Tainan on Monday, lead singer Ashin emotionally asked fans if they had had the time to visit Tainan’s numerous famous food stalls.

He also mentioned that there were many places in Tainan filled with warmhearted people and thanked the Tainan City Government team for their support on the stage.

To this, fans under the stage responded enthusiastically to Ashin’s speech.

With the support of the five concerts, the lodging rate exceeded 90% for two weekends in a row in Tainan.

Surrounding business districts also swarmed with people, and many nearby stores were up to full capacity during the concert.