Verhaeghe paces Panthers over Red Wings, 4-1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals to lift the Florida Panthers over the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Brett Connolly scored his 100th NHL goal and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored a goal for the Panthers, who have won three straight games. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves.

Filip Zadina scored for the Red Wings. Calvin Pickard allowed three goals on eight shots before being replaced by Thomas Greiss, who stopped 24 shots. The Red Wings have lost six consecutive road games.

Huberdeau’s goal came 17 seconds in to make the score 1-0. Verhaeghe and Connolly scored 58 seconds apart, making the score 3-0 and chasing Pickard from the game at 12:25 of the first.

Zadina’s power-play goal got the Red Wings within 3-1 with 12:31 left in the second.

Verhaeghe’s second goal, a wraparound that went airborne and in at 12:11 of the second, stretched the Panthers lead to 4-1. Verhaeghe leads the Panthers with 17 goals.

INJURIES

Panthers forward Anthony Duclair was driven into the boards in the final seconds of the second period and appeared to injure his shoulder. Duclair did not return.

Panthers D Aaron Ekblad underwent surgery on Monday for a fracture in his lower extremities and is expected to be out of the lineup for 12 weeks. Ekblad, 25, sustained his injury during the second period of Florida’s game against the Dallas Stars on Sunday.

Panthers: Noah Juulsen: out (undisclosed), Patric Hornqvist: out (undisclosed), Aleksander Barkov: day to day (lower body).

Red Wings: Jonathan Bernier: day to day (lower body), Bobby Ryan: day to day (upper body), Marc Staal: day to day (upper body).

ATTENDANCE

The Panthers cap attendance at 25% capacity. Tuesday’s game drew 4,321.

UP NEXT

The teams play the second of their two-game set on Thursday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports