Will Pan’s baby daughter to turn one in August, reports say

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese-American singer Will Pan (潘瑋柏) reportedly had a baby with his 26-year-old wife Luna (宣云) before he dropped the wedding bombshell in July 2020.

According to Mirror Media, the 40-year-old reportedly married in 2019 before he made his marriage public in July 2020.

The couple’s first baby girl arrived in August 2020, which made him decide not to hide their relationship.

It is expected that the couple’s daughter will turn one year old this summer.

Earlier, in February, Luna wrote on Weibo: “I ate too much during the Lunar New Year, and I felt like I’ve gained much weight.”

A few days later, she posted a boiled dinner photo, drawing speculations that she was on a diet to lose weight after childbirth.

NOWnews has reached out to Pan’s company for a comment, but we haven’t heard back.