Selina Jen reveals complications of severe burn injury

TAIPEI (The China Post) — S.H.E. member Selina Jen shared her experiences of rehabilitating from severe burns in a press conference held by Sunshine Social Welfare Foundation (陽光基金會) on Tuesday.

Selina said that her body’s heat dissipation system was damaged and there was a burden on the thermoregulation after burns.

“If I go on hiking, I sweat a lot while others haven’t sweated yet. Sometimes I’m at risk of hypothermia.”

“I pay attention to these parts, and my circulation and metabolism will also be affected. Sometimes eating too much salt and drinking too little will easily lead to edema.”

As for the rehabilitation process, Selina said that she was “like going to jail”, and revealed that her physical and mental state was very negative at that time.

She would feel sorry for herself and think about what crime she had committed.

“I can’t go anywhere. I can only do the rehab but it has not been effective. I also suffer from scrapes and blisters. My body and mind are really frustrated.”

Girl group S.H.E has been together for 20 years while Selina’s best friend Hebe Tien happened to celebrate her 38th birthday on Tuesday.

Selina read the card and suddenly burst into tears.

“What I want to say most is thank you. Thank you very much for being my best friend. I want to cry when I talk about it. She gave me many key ideas when I needed them.”

She ended by saying: “We all supported each other in this way. I can’t imagine a life without Hebe.”