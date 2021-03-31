汪星人掃墓太累萌畫面曝光　網友笑瘋：在跟祖先撒嬌？| Taiwan dog falls asleep on the job while tomb sweeping

【看CP學英文】隨著清明節的到來，許多人會利用前後假日避開人群，先前往掃墓，祭拜祖先。在這全家出動的日子，台中一名飼主也帶上了毛小孩一同前往，沒想到汪星人Hoya竟將頭饋在祖先的墓上呼呼大睡，讓網友直呼：是在跟祖先撒嬌？

As the tomb-sweeping long holiday arrives, many will seize the weekends before and after to avoid large crowds to visit their family tombs and pay their respects.

On such an occasion, a dog-owner from Taichung brought along her best friend, Hoya, to attend to the graves to find that the “exhausted” dog decided to make a bed out of the tombs.

The picture immediately went viral online, and social media users jokingly asked if it was trying to win the “hearts” of the ancestors.

根據飼主陳晞所述，她於上週日帶著快4歲的黃金獵犬Hoya到南寮古道掃墓，過程中Hoya都非常的乖巧，不吵不鬧陪著大家穿越芒草找到祖先墓地。

According to Hoya’s owner Chen Xi (陳晞), she brought the nearly 4-year-old golden retriever to the Nanliao areas to visit their family tomb.

During the hike up the mountains, Hoya was extremely obedient and happily trotted beside its owner to the destination.

然而，在全家認真除草時，陳晞突然抬頭發現Hoya似乎因「看」大家掃墓太累，將祖先的墓當成自家床，一臉幸福的將下巴靠在石頭上入睡。

However, not long after everyone got to work sweeping the tombs, Chen looked up to find Hoya asleep on one of the graves with its head resting contently on the “arm” of the grave.

陳晞後來表示可能是因為草叢太刺不好躺，Hoya才選擇將身體完美的塞到墳墓上睡覺，而家人雖然不忌諱，但考量到祖先不吃葷，這個「供品」也顯得有些難下嚥。

Chen explained that the dog probably felt the grass was too prickly and decided to find a smoother surface to make its bed.

She jokingly added that though their family members don’t mind, their ancestors don’t eat meat, so Hoya “presenting” itself as “offerings” could be unsuitable.

Hoya在睡完午覺後也馬上被帶去洗澡，而可愛的照片被分享到網路上後立即爆紅，而網友也被萌翻了紛紛在留言區寫道，Hoya也要「納入族譜」，也有人表示其實狗狗只是在和「祖先討抱抱」，驗證「阿公阿嬤最疼孩子」。

Afterward, Hoya was given a bath and the cute picture was shared on the internet, where social media users flocked to the comment section calling for Hoya to be added into the family’s genealogy book, while others said the dog was merely trying to get more pats from ancestors.

Many also said this goes to show how “grandparents” really dote the most on children.