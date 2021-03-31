Taiwan reports 6 new imported COVID-19 cases, tally at 1,030

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 6 more imported COVID-19 case on Wednesday, bringing the tally to 1,030.

According to the CECC, the imported cases are from the U.S., Myanmar, Indonesia, Ethiopia and Bangladesh.

Case 1026 is a Taiwanese man in his seventies who had been living in the states. He returned to Taiwan on Jan. 3 and submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding.

He was asymptomatic during his quarantine period and was tested again on March 29 as he was preparing to return to the U.S.

His infection was confirmed today and 53 possible contacts have been listed. Among them, 12 are under quarantine while 41 are practicing self-health management.

As of press time, 48 have been tested, among which 17 tested negative while the rest are awaiting results.

Case 1027 is a Burmese migrant fisherman in his thirties who traveled to Taiwan on March 14.

He submitted all necessary documents and was tested on March 29 at the request of his employers.

His infection was confirmed today and 3 possible contacts have been listed; 2 are currently under quarantine while the other is under self-health management.

Case 1028 and 1029 are both Indonesian migrant fishermen in their twenties who arrived in Taiwan on March 4 for work.

They submitted negative test results and were tested again on March 17 when their quarantine period ended.

As the results came back negative, they practiced self-health management soon after and was tested again on March 24.

Though their results came back negative again, 5 other on the same bus were infected by the COVID-19 virus so they were subsequently placed under quarantine as well.

They were tested again on March 29 and the infections were confirmed today.

They are currently asymptomatic and 6 possible contacts have been listed by the CECC, with 4 under quarantine and the rest practicing self-health management.

Case 1039 is a Taiwanese man in his twenties who had been working in Ethiopia since October 2020.

He returned to Taiwan on March 28 and submitted negative test results.

He reported to health authorities of virus-related symptoms while abroad, including coughing and abnormal senses of smell.

He tested negative upon arrival in Taiwan. He was tested again on March 30 when his quarantine period ended, the infection was confirmed today.

17 possible contacts have been tracked down among which 5 are under quarantine and 12 under self-health management.

The last case reported today is a Bangladeshi woman in her twenties who arrived in Taiwan on March 26 for education purposes.

She submitted all necessary documents but showed symptoms of coughs on March 28.

After a check-up by health authorities, her infection was confirmed today.

10 possible contacts have been listed with 8 under quarantine and 2 under self-health management.

As of press time, 1030 cases have been confirmed so far, including 914 imported cases, 77 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case.

Among the confirmed cases, 10 people died, 981 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.