網美曝不可錯過的賞螢景點　三大「螢區」浪漫程度爆表 | Visit these top three spots in April for firefly season!

【看CP學英文】螢火蟲雖小，卻有著神奇的魔力總能吸引人們的目光，帶領人們走入夢幻的異世界。還在煩惱該去哪追逐螢火蟲嗎？我們幫你整理好了啦！

Fireflies, though small, often gives people the allure of mystery and magic. As the firefly season in Taiwan approaches, make sure you visit these top 3 “fairy-tale-like” destinations!

烏來雲仙樂園 | Yun-Hsien Resort

隱身於烏來的雲仙樂園是全台灣唯一一座「開車到不了」的遊樂園，必須搭乘空中纜車才能抵達這世外桃源。園區被眾多溪流和瀑布環繞，因此是「全台負離子濃度最高」的旅遊景點之一。夏季更有賞螢火蟲專屬步道，十分值得拜訪！

Perched high in the scenic mountains of Wulai, Yun-Hsien Resort is the only park that requires tourists to ride cable cars to reach it.

The resort boasts of an abundant of natural charms such as rivers and the famous Wulai Waterfall.

During the summertime, the firefly lane in Yun-Hsien Resort is often packed with tourists who are looking for a romantic night with these glow-in-the-dark beauties.

地址｜How to get there ：新北市烏來區瀑布路1-1號 No. 1-1, Pubu, Wulai Dist., New Taipei City | 電話｜Phone: 02-2661-6383

蓮華池賞螢秘道 | Lianhuachi

位於南投縣魚池鄉的蓮華池是林業試驗所分所的研究中心，佔地遼闊，生態環境更是優美，有許多杉木、闊葉林、蕨類等等。每到螢火蟲季節，蓮華池更是熟客心中的第一名秘境，漫天飛舞的螢火蟲一閃一閃，猶如俏皮的綠色精靈開心地和遊客打招呼。

Lianhuachi, a research center of the Taiwan Forestry Research Institute, is home to various kinds of trees such as Chinese Fir, broad-leaved trees, ferns and the like.

However, a lesser-known fact to the public is its hidden spot to admire fireflies.

Every year, when the firefly season approaches, locals trek through the woods to observe thousands of fireflies fluttering in the dark at Lianhuachi. It is no doubt a striking memory that many people hold dear for quite some time.

地址｜How to get there ：南投投66線道上 Nantou No.66 Country Road

遇見彩虹生態村 | Over The Rainbow

海拔約1000公尺的遇見彩虹生態村位於嘉義梅山，是台灣南部最知名的賞螢景點。每年3至6月都會有多達20種品種的螢火蟲出沒在園區中，可說是螢火蟲密度最高的地點啦！園區中也貼心設有攝影師拍照專區，攝影同好們抓準時機，該卡位卡一波啦！

Situated in Meishan Township, Chiayi, “Over The Rainbow” is one of the most well-known attractions for admiring fireflies in the southern Taiwan.

As many as 20 species of fireflies can be spotted in the park from March to June.

In addition, “Over The Rainbow” also plans a specific area for avid photographers to capture the stunning moments.

地址｜How to get there ：嘉義縣梅山鄉瑞里村10-1號 No.10-1, Ruili Village, Meishan Township, Chiayi County | 電話｜Phone: 0921-420-176