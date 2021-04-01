日本最夯互動藝術展來台了！「未來遊樂園」今夏消暑最佳選擇 | ‘teamLab Future Park” is back in Taiwan!

【看CP學英文】日本數位藝術團隊teamLab 即將再度登台！這支來自日本的團隊總能策劃出精采的沈浸式互動展覽，廣獲大批粉絲喜愛，更是有不少死忠粉絲特地飛往日本朝聖teamLab與森大廈攜手打造的「森大廈數位藝術美術館：teamLab無界」（MORI Building DIGITAL ART MUSEUM: teamLab Borderless）。

After a long wait, teamLab, a Japanese digital art team is finally making a comeback in Taiwan! The art team from Japan is renowned for its breath-catching immersive and interactive exhibitions. Many fans have flown to MORI Building DIGITAL ART MUSEUM: teamLab Borderless in Japan just to admire the art in person.

擔心受疫情影響無法到日本親自體驗藝術的震撼感嗎？台灣的teamLab粉絲們有福啦！

For those who can’t pay a visit to Japan due to the pandemic, no need to worry!

「teamLab Future Park未來遊樂園&與花共生的動物們」將於2021年6月11日至10月11日在台北士林科教館盛大開展，在佔地近700坪的空間中，預計將有9大展區，皆以「共同創作」為概念的體驗式展覽，提供民眾用另類的方式欣賞藝術。

“teamLab Future Park” will be exhibited from June 11 to October 11, 2021 at the National Taiwan Science Education Center. Nine main areas allow people to interact with the digital art, providing them an alternative way to appreciate arts.

其中，這是「與花共生的動物們II」在台展演的處女秀。花朵會不斷地在動物身上綻放及凋零，民眾可觸碰行走中的動物，一旦觸碰到，花兒便會凋謝，待動物身上的花朵全部散落後，動物也會隨之消失。

In fact, this is the debut show of “Animals of Flowers, Symbiotic Lives II.” The flowers on animals continuously blossom and wither.

Once touched by human, the flowers on animals will gradually wilt. When all the flowers on the animal fade, the animal will disappear as well.

如此特別的展覽想必你一定心動了吧，其實，「teamLab Future Park未來遊樂園」 還有更多特色等你來探索。今年夏天別忘了到台北士林科教館體驗藝術吧！

There are more for you to explore at the “teamLab Future Park.” Make sure not to miss out this unique event this summer at the National Taiwan Science Education Center!