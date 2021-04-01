文創控照過來！2021文博會四月盛大開幕 | 2021 Creative Expo Taiwan will be held on mid April!

【看CP學英文】2021台灣文博會將以「Supermicros數據廟–匯聚相信的力量」為主題，於4月16日至4月25日在華山1914文創園區、松山文創園區、花博公園爭艷館等區展開。

The 2021 “Creative Expo Taiwan” will be held from April 16 to April 25 at the Huashan 1914 Creative Park, Songshan Cultural Park and Taipei Expo Park.

松山文創園區的「匯聚宮」聚集近百家特色文創商店，一共規劃為4大展區，分別為訴求環境友善的「Next Eco-Friendly Gift」、以生活工藝品為主軸的「Life！工藝現場」、兼具美感及實用性的咖啡器具「Life ! 咖啡現場」、由台灣設計院發起的振興計畫「T22」。

Gathering nearly a hundred unique cultural and creative brands, Songshan Cultural Park will be displaying four main exhibitions, including “Next Eco-Friendly Gift”, which calls for environmental friendliness.

Another exhibition “Life! Craft” features crafts in our daily lives while the other one “Life ! Coffee” lays out aesthetic and useful coffee utensils.

Last but not least, “T22”, is a project initiated by Taiwan Design Research Institute.

另外，以IP圖像授權為主的花博公園爭艷館「萬神殿」則有3大展區：「原創角色」、「插畫應用」及「Talent 100」，並有策展區「萬神殿」以及「轉吧扭蛋Go Gashapon – 限定扭蛋牆」。

On the other hand, focusing on the licensing IP images, Taipei Expo Park will be accommodating three displays on “original characters, “illustration applications”, and “Talen 100.”

策畫總監將IP比喻為多神信仰的世界，民眾可透過線上問答，找尋出自己的IP大神。

Moreover, people can also enjoy the “Pantheon” that is delicately curated by experts. The curatorial director portrayed the IP as “polytheism.”

People can discover and find out more about their “IP idols” through online QA sessions.

其中，人氣極高的扭蛋牆今年現場將備有約100台的扭蛋機，集結70家國內外品牌，扭蛋迷準備好你們的荷包了！

Among all the fascinating exhibitions, the “Go Gashapon”, or the capsule toy machine wall, has been quite a hit.

This year, roughly 100 capsule toy machines with 70 domestic as well as foreign brands will be waiting for fans at the exhibition! Be sure to save some “nest egg” before attending the 2021 Creative Expo Taiwan.