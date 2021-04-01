夏日版平溪天燈節！絕美「天燈海」就在這兩天 | Pingxi sky lantern festival postponed to July

By Taipei Walker | Translated by Shelly Yang, The China Post, Taiwan |
平溪天燈節 | The Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival (Courtesy of New Taipei City)

【看CP學英文】Taipei Walker報導，今年2021年因疫情首次延後舉辦的「平溪天燈節」，終於將在夏日724、731強勢登場

The Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival, which was postponed for the first time in 2021 due to the pandemic, will kick off this summer on July 24 and July 31.  

撼動世界的天燈海再次讓攝影愛好者衝到現場朝聖，也透過祈福許願的天燈，希望快快結束這段長達一年多的疫情時代，一起迎接更美好的未來。  

The festival is expected to attract many to take Instagrammable photos and wishes for the end of the pandemic.

平溪天燈節 | The Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival (Courtesy of New Taipei City)

被許多世界知名景點推薦網站評選為「最值得推薦國際旅客的文化活動」的平溪天燈節，不僅僅只是台灣的元宵慶典，更是許多攝影愛好者每年都要來拚技術的美景。 

New Taipei City Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival was once voted by TripAdvisor as “the most recommended cultural activity for international travelers in Taiwan.”  

The festival is one of the must-see cultural events that photography enthusiasts would come to every year to capture spectacular moments when hundreds of lanterns rising to the sky.

平溪天燈節 | The Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival (Courtesy of New Taipei City)
新北市平溪天燈節 | Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival, 
活動時間：7/24(六)、7/31(六) | Date : July 24, July 31 