夏日版平溪天燈節！絕美「天燈海」就在這兩天 | Pingxi sky lantern festival postponed to July

【看CP學英文】Taipei Walker報導，今年2021年因疫情首次延後舉辦的「平溪天燈節」，終於將在夏日7月24日、7月31日強勢登場。

The Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival, which was postponed for the first time in 2021 due to the pandemic, will kick off this summer on July 24 and July 31.

撼動世界的天燈海再次讓攝影愛好者衝到現場朝聖，也透過祈福許願的天燈，希望快快結束這段長達一年多的疫情時代，一起迎接更美好的未來。

The festival is expected to attract many to take Instagrammable photos and wishes for the end of the pandemic.

被許多世界知名景點推薦網站評選為「最值得推薦國際旅客的文化活動」的平溪天燈節，不僅僅只是台灣的元宵慶典，更是許多攝影愛好者每年都要來拚技術的美景。

New Taipei City Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival was once voted by TripAdvisor as “the most recommended cultural activity for international travelers in Taiwan.”

The festival is one of the must-see cultural events that photography enthusiasts would come to every year to capture spectacular moments when hundreds of lanterns rising to the sky.

新北市平溪天燈節 | Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival,

活動時間：7/24(六)、7/31(六) | Date : July 24, July 31