雞排妹辦展遭疑為從政做準備　發文回應：沒這個打算 | Ili Cheng dismisses rumors of election bid

雞排妹近日舉辦「38號樹洞」展覽活動，為性騷和性侵被害者們發聲，一連串動作遭質疑是想提高聲量投身政治圈。對此，她週二藉社群平台回應，稱「目前沒有這個打算」。

Model and Internet celebrity Ili Cheng (鄭家純) has been facing questions from social media users regarding her plans to launch a career in politics, to which she responded that there weren’t such plans so far.

The “No. 38 Tree Hole” (38號樹洞) exhibition event held by Ili Cheng launched recently, hoping to give the victims of sexual harassment as well as sexual assault a platform to share their stories.

However, Ili Cheng’s intention was questioned by many, suspecting that it was an act to raise popularity in order to prepare herself for a career in politics.

有網友在雞排妹臉書留言直問：「你到底是不是要從政？請誠實面對」，雞排妹則留言回覆「目前真的沒這個打算欸，請問你是失望還是開心？」

A social media user left a comment on Ili Cheng’s Facebook post promoting the event asking, “Are you going to be in politics or not? Please be honest with us”, to which she replied, “I don’t have any plans in that regard so far, are you disappointed or happy?”

週二，雞排妹對是否投身政治圈正式發文回應：「我早已講過沒有要出來選舉，也不會有神明託夢、阿公阿媽阿祖叫我出來選。」

Tuesday, Ili Cheng officially address people’s doubts in a Facebook post saying, “I have long said that I wouldn’t run for office, nor would I campaign in the name of some gods’ entrusted dreams.”

雞排妹（鄭家純）先前揭露被歌手翁立友性騷擾事件，引來許多網友投書分享類似遭遇，她索性將這些信件蒐集起來，自費策展「38號樹洞」公開上百名受害者的心聲。

Ili Cheng, nicknamed “Ji Pai Mei” (Chicken Cutlet Girl), previously revealed being sexually harrassed by Taiwanese singer Weng Li-you (翁立友), which led to many anonymous social media users sharing similar experiences with her.

She collected the letters from the victims and self-financed the exhibition “38 tree hole”, lending hundreds of victims’ a platform to voice out their experiences.

展覽從3月27日起辦至4月15日，開放民眾免費至PPP時尚藝文空間參觀。根據雞排妹，目前4天還觀展人次已經破千人。

The exhibition was launched on March 27 and will continue to show until April 15. The event is open to the public free of charge at the PPP Place (PPP時尚藝文空間).

According to Ili Cheng, the number of visitors has already exceeded 1,000 in four days.