Tourist charged in fatal Hawaii vacation rental fight

HONOLULU (AP) — A tourist from Pittsburgh has been charged with manslaughter after a deadly fight in a Hawaii vacation rental, police said.

A second tourist from Boston who had been arrested was released with no charges filed, police on the Big Island said Wednesday.

Police were called to a Kailua-Kona vacation rental early Monday where a 30-year-old man wasn’t breathing.

A preliminary investigation found that an argument between the men turned physical, police said.

Benjamin Fleming, 37, of Pittsburgh and Alexander Germany-Wald, 31, of Boston were arrested. Fleming was later charged while Germany-Wald was released after police conferred with prosecutors.

A judge on Wednesday declined a request by Fleming’s attorney to release him or lower his bail. Fleming has a plane ticket to return to Pennsylvania Sunday and pandemic-related restrictions on travel will make it unfeasible for him to return for court hearings, the judge said in keeping his bail at $250,000.

Defense attorney Christopher Eggert also asked to postpone Fleming’s preliminary hearing to next week and noted that his client doesn’t have a criminal history.

Germany-Wald couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The identity of the victim was being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.