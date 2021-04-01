Heat turns up defensive pressure in 92-87 win at Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Duncan Robinson and Jimmy Butler helped Miami rally from a 13-point first-half deficit by spurring a decisive eight-point fourth-quarter run to give the Heat a 92-87 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

Robinson finished with 20 points and Butler added 18 as Miami avoided getting swept in the three-game season series with the Pacers. The Heat have won two straight since ending a four-game losing streak.

Indiana was led by Myles Turner with 15 points and Caris LeVert and Doug McDermott, who each had 14. The Pacers have lost two straight overall and seven of their last eight at home.

Miami spent most of the night playing catch-up and finally overtook Indiana when Robinson made his fifth and sixth 3-pointers of the night for a 79-78 lead with 7:44 to go. After trading baskets and the lead for several possessions, Butler and Robinson swung the game with three straight buckets and Bam Adebayo’s 7-footer with 1:06 left made it 89-82.

The Heat’s defense took care of the rest — allowing just five points over the final 6:49.

Indiana led 45-32 in the second quarter but Miami scored the final 11 points of the half to get within 45-43. The Pacers answered by scoring the first 13 points of the second half then gave up 11 straight as the Heat pulled within 58-54 midway through the third and got as close as 67-65 after three. Indiana couldn’t put it away.

TIP-INS

Heat: Two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo did not play against his former team. He’s expected to make his debut Thursday. … Adebayo finished with 16 points, extending his career-long streak of consecutive double-figure games to 34. He also had eight rebounds and seven assists. … Robinson also had eight rebounds. Tyler Herro had 17 points.

Pacers: At 21-25, the Pacers are under .500 at their latest point in the season since being 39-40 in 2016-17. … Jeremy Lamb sat out with a sprained right toe. … Turner finished with six rebounds and three blocks despite picking up his fifth foul with 6:05 left in the third quarter. … T.J. McConnell had 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists. … LeVert had six assists and four steals.

UP NEXT

Heat: Begin a four-game homestand Thursday against Golden State.

Pacers: Host Charlotte on Friday.

