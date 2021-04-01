把白菜當時尚跟鞋穿！加籍網紅作品顛覆日常想像 | Candian influencer turns everyday items into creative ‘life hacks’

【看CP學英文】來自加拿大蒙特婁的藝術家Gab Bois，總是發揮創意將日常用品轉化成專屬她個人的「視覺饗宴」，異想天開的作品讓她近期在網路上爆紅。

Montreal-based artist Gab Bois has recently gone viral online for her clever and uncommon approach to translating everyday items into her own personal brand of “visual wit.”

Bois在IG上與近54萬的追蹤者分享她的時尚拍攝手法，然而近看會發現，照片中的服飾或小裝飾皆為在家中就能找到的不起眼生活用品。

Her Instagram page, which has around 539K followers, showcases a variety of “Vogue-like” photography; however, upon closer inspection, you will discover that almost everything featured as accessories can be the most mundane objects found within your own home.

從金牛角麵包的手提包，糖塊堆疊成的咖啡杯，麵包皮夾和口罩短版上衣，Gab的設計總能帶給觀眾源源不絕的驚喜。

From croissant-shaped handbags, sugar cube coffee cups, bread wallets to face mask crop tops, Bois’ designs never fail to attract and surprise followers.

根據外媒報導，Gab從小就非常喜歡獨處，也在安靜中培養出自己的創造力。

According to foreign media, Bois valued her solitude immensely as a child, and it was during her time alone, her creativity was born.

長大後她拿到美術學位，同時涉足攝影，讓她後來能以照片傳遞她想分享的想法。

She graduated with a degree in fine art and later ventured into photography later in life, which to her, represents a “tool to translate an idea.”

她解釋道，她通常從自己家中物品尋找靈感，也非常注意不要修圖過度讓這些「實驗性」的照片變得像廣告般不真實。

She explained that she usually draws inspiration from objects found in her own home and is mindful that the experimental pictures “maintain a raw feel” and doesn’t become too inauthentic like an ad.

Gab深信她的照片以能和粉絲「溝通」為優先，設計感則為其次。

In her photos, Bois believes that communication comes first and style second.

她補充道，她特別喜歡將自己的身體或是喜歡的事物、納入照片中當成主角。

She added that involving subjects like her own body or familiar food and objects that she likes is of great importance to her.

「不斷創造新的設計對我而言是最大的挑戰，但同時我也覺得整個過程非常刺激，而完成作品後也感到心滿意足。」

“The challenge of creating something new from something I’ve looked at thousands of times is really stimulating and satisfying.”