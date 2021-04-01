Ai Fukuhara’s male friend is a married man: Japanese media

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The man whom Japanese Olympic bronze medalist Ai Fukuhara (福原愛), 32, reportedly dated in February is married, Japanese magazine “Weekly Wenchun” reported on Wednesday. The article wrote that the man clarified that he didn’t have an affair with Fukuhara. In an interview with Weekly Wenchun, the man said he had no comment because he was an ordinary person.

He stressed: “It’s definitely not an extramarital relation.”

Weekly Wenchun reported that before their date in Yokohama, the man told Fukuhara that he had no girlfriend.

However, the magazine later revealed that he is a married man.

A popular magazine, Female SEVEN, recently reported that Fukuhara Ai cheated on her husband and spent the night with an attractive man in Yokohama, Japan, on Feb. 27.

Female SEVEN reported that Fukuhara Ai and the attractive man stayed in a hotel in Yokohama for one night after shopping in Zhonghua Street on Feb. 27.

The next day, they stayed at Fukuhara’s home for one night.

Later, Fukuhara apologized for causing a media commotion following rumors of possible divorce with Taiwanese husband Chiang Hung-chieh (江宏傑).

Fukuhara explained to Japanese media that they live in different rooms in hotels and at home.

Speaking of the “secret friend,” Fukuhara said that he is one of the good friends who can support her when she is mentally unstable.