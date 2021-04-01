Tourists express their excitement at joining first tour to Palau

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The first group tour under Palau-Taiwan quarantine-free “travel bubble” set off on Thursday.

All travelers who joined the tour went to the airport early to carry out containment measures, but they still cannot hide their excitement.

They are all looking forward to going abroad after a long hiatus.

A man employed in a tech company said: “Although I think the travel expense is too high, I just want to say that I haven’t gone out for a long time.”

“I’ll throw caution to the wind and enjoy the first time first!”

Asked why they wanted to participate in the tour, he said that he loves scuba diving and has been to Palau before.

He added that he used to fly dozens of times every year, but this was the first time in more than a year to fly.

“When I just stopped at the airport, the airport was empty and I found the experience very special.”

He said that he hoped the next destination which opens under the travel bubble would be Japan.

Another participant Mr. Shi, a freelance writer said: “I haven’t felt the feeling of flying for a long time, but I finally experienced it today.”

He said that he participated in the first group tour because of his job.

Considering that Japan will also open up the travel bubble in the future, he wanted to dive into the travel bubble program first.