Lin Wei-che loses copyright suit against Wu Tsing-fong

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Intellectual Property Court (智慧財產法院) exempted singer-songwriter Wu Tsing-fong (吳青峰) from a compensation payment on Thursday after his former manager Lin Wei-che (林暐哲) pressed charges on him for copyright infringement.

In 2019, the frontman of the Taiwanese band Sodagreen faced trial for alleged copyright infringement after he performed Sodagreen’s songs in the concerts.

The original contract both parties signed stipulates that during the contract period from October 1, 2008, to December 31, 2014, Wu would exclusively give Lin’s company permission to use his music works.

However, if notification of canceling the contract is not submitted in writing three months prior to the contract’s expiration date, the contract will be automatically extended for one year.

Wu informed Lin not to renew the contract by legal attest letter on October 26, 2018.

In response, Lin had sent him the legal attest letters on April 2 and April 9, 2019.

The former manager claimed that the contract was still valid because Wu did not notify him to cancel the contract three months before the expiration date.

Lin filed a lawsuit for NT$8 million last year under the name of the company “Big House Little Mountain” (大房小山).

In October 2020, the Intellectual Property Court ruled against Lin in a civil case.

Lin lost his appeal in a second trial on Thursday and Wu was exempted from compensation.

Regarding the ruling, Wu’s record company Universal Music Taiwan also issued a statement earlier, saying that both parties had already terminated their contracts in 2018.

“In the past two years, Mr. Lin has ignored the evidence of witnesses and materials, constantly litigated and consumed judicial resources. Universal Music Taiwan is deeply sorry for this.”