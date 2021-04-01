Case 1026 confirmed to be employee of Hsinchu company: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) confirmed on Thursday that case 1026 is an employee head at the Hermes Epitek (漢民科技) located in Hsinchu Science Park.

He is in his seventies and had been living in the states. He returned to Taiwan on Jan. 3 and submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding.

He was asymptomatic during his quarantine period and was tested again on March 29 as he was preparing to return to the U.S.

His infection was confirmed today and 53 possible contacts have been listed. Among them, 12 are under quarantine while 41 are practicing self-health management.

As of press time, 48 have been tested, among which 17 tested negative while the rest are awaiting results.

Hermes Epitek announced today that the entire company will undergo a mandatory 14-day self-health management procedure.

The company also revealed that they had already launched an “Emergency Response Team” on March 30, had employees work from home and disinfected the office areas as well as investigating all possible contacts of case 1026.

They have resumed normal operation since March 31.