Premier Su strongly objects to restarting ‘Nuke 4’

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) strongly expressed his objection to the possibility of restarting the Lungmen nuclear power plant (Nuke 4, 龍門核能發電廠) on Thursday.

Stating that the plant “could not and should not be restarted,” Su added that among the two main units of the plant, one roughly assembled and the other has yet to be completed.

He also remarked that relevant reports and data show that it is impossible to restart Nuke 4, and stressed that many safety tests have not passed the inspection of the Control Yuan.

It has been nearly seven years since Nuke 4 was announced to be sealed up during Ma Ying-jeou’s time as president of Taiwan in 2014.

The construction license had also expired at the end of 2020, and the original manufacturer company has dissolved and the equipment needed no longer in production.