躺在草皮上享受無垠星空！「台東最美星空」4月磅礡登場 | ‘Starry Taitung’ kicks off in April

【看CP學英文】台灣夏季6-9月正是觀賞、拍攝銀河的最佳時節，在天氣晴朗無雲、無光害、視野寬廣開闊的地方，抬頭仰望即可看到滿天星斗，像是高山、郊外、海邊等人煙稀少的地方尤其適合觀星。

From June to September, the summer season is the best time of the year to view and photograph Taiwan’s milky way. In clear, sunny weather with no clouds, no light hazards, and a wide-open view, you can look up and see a starry sky across Taiwan.

年度盛事「2021台東最美星空導覽活動」今年4月至10月，帶領遊客躺在田園、山上或海邊，愜意地在無光害環境中享受無垠浩瀚的星空。

The annual event “Starry Taitung 2021,” running from April to October, features stargazing tours leading visitors to lie in the fields, mountains or seaside and enjoy the starry sky without light pollution.

４月份場次已公告並開放報名，接下來的場次也會每個活動月的前個月公告，有興趣報名參加的民眾可以注意台東最美星空臉書粉絲團。

The tour schedule in April has been announced and registration is open to the public.

The following tours will be announced one month before the event on the “Starry Taitung 2021″ Facebook fan page.

目前公開四月份共八個導覽活動場次，場地分別在加路蘭遊憩區、都蘭觀海公園、長濱金剛大道等地。活動免費報名，且沒有年齡限制，每場限額20人，要搶要快。

There are eight guided tours in April, and the venues are in Jialulan Recreation Area, Doulanguanhai Park, and Diamond Avenue.

The event is free, and there is no age limit, each tour is limited to 20 people.

此外，最美星空在6月到7月規劃7場星空音樂會，預計於週六晚上5點至9點登場，邀請阿爆、告五人、白安、國家交響樂團等重量級歌手樂隊，在觀星時刻搭配美妙樂聲，享受一場聽覺與視覺的頂級饗宴。

In addition, the organizer of the starry Taitung has planned seven night concerts from June to July on Saturday nights from 5 to 9 p.m.

The concerts will feature singers including ABAO, Accusefive, Ann and the National Symphony Orchestra.

At the moment of stargazing with beautiful music, it’s a feast for the eyes and the palette.

台東最美星空官網公開14個推薦觀星位置，包括加路蘭遊憩區、關山親水公園、大坡池、三仙台。

The official website discloses 14 recommended locations for stargazing, including Jialulan Recreation Area, Guanshan Waterfront Park, Dapo Pond, and Sanxiantai.

除此之外，還有綠島鄉的帆船鼻草原、金剛大道、金針山、富源觀景平台、都蘭觀海公園、鹿野高台眺望亭。

There are also the Fanchuanbi Grassland in Green Island, Diamond Avenue, Kinchen Mountain, Fuyuan Observation Platform, Doulanguanhai Park, and Luye highlands.