Six imported COVID-19 cases reported in Taiwan, tally at 1,036

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 6 more imported COVID-19 case on Thursday, bringing the tally to 1,036.

According to the CECC, the imported cases are from Paraguay (case 1032), Ireland (case 1033), the United Arab Emirates (case 1034), the Philippines (case 1035, case 1037) and Indonesia (case 1036).

Case 1032 is a Paraguayan man in his twenties who traveled to Taiwan via a connecting flight in Dubai on March 5.

He submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding, and was tested on March 6 and March 18, both of which the results came back negative.

He was asked to practice self-health management after his quarantine period ended.

As he planned return back home to resume class, he acquired another test on March 29 and the infection was confirmed today.

He is asymptomatic and 5 possible contacts have been listed by the CECC.

They are roommates of case 1032 while under self-health management and all have tested negative; they are currently under quarantine.

Case 1033 is an Irish man in his twenties who had previously tested positive for the virus on Jan. 8 while still back home.

He tested negative 13 days later and again on March 12.

Case 1033 arrived in Taiwan on March 15 and submitted all necessary documents. He was tested again on March 30 when his quarantine period ended and the infection was confirmed today.

He is asymptomatic and as he wasn’t in contact with anyone so no possible contacts have been tracked down by the CECC.

Case 1034 is a Taiwanese woman in her fifties and had been living in China, Africa and Dubai for work in the previous years.

She returned to Taiwan on March 5 from Dubai and submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding.

She was tested again on March 24 as she prepared to leave the country a day later and the results came back negative.

As her trip was postponed, she acquired another test on March 30 and the infection was confirmed today.

Six possible contacts have since been listed, among which four have tested negative and two others are still awaiting results.

Meanwhile, case 1035 is a Filipino migrant worker in his twenties who arrived in Taiwan on March 17 for work.

He submitted all necessary documents but reported losing his sense of smell on March 24.

As the symptoms subsided, he did not alert health authorities and was tested again on March 30 when his quarantine period ended.

His infection was confirmed today and no possible contacts have been listed, according to the CECC.

Case 1036 is an Indonesian woman in her thirties and had been living in Indonesia for some time.

In February, her Taiwanese husband traveled to Taiwan and she and other family members later followed suit on March 28.

They submitted negative test results, but case 1036 reported experiencing sudden bouts of hot and cold flashes.

She was flagged on arrival as her temperature was abnormal and was discovered to be nursing a fever.

She was immediately transported to a hospital where she was tested and the infection was confirmed today.

Nine possible contacts have been listed including those seated within two rows of her and family members; all are currently under quarantine.

The last case reported today (case 1037) is a Filipino migrant worker in her forties who traveled to Taiwan on March 24 for work.

She submitted negative test results but discovered symptoms of abnormal sense of smell on March 30 during quarantine.

She was tested by health authorities and the infection was confirmed today.

No possible contacts have been listed.

As of press time, 1036 cases have been confirmed so far, including 920 imported cases, 77 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case.

Among the confirmed cases, 10 people died, 983 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.