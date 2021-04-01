新北海邊音樂會接力開唱　連續5週末讓你解憂狂歡 | Three music festivals to kick off for five weekends in New Taipei City

【看CP學英文】根據Taipei Walker報導，「週末去哪裡玩」是上班族最期待的解壓時光，尤其是在日常壓力巨大的雙北人，更是需要釋放壓力的好去處。這次特別整理3個將在新北海邊登場的狂歡音樂節，有新北市政府舉辦的「淡水漁人舞台、貢寮海洋音樂祭」，以及首度移師到北海岸的「春浪」，從四月底嗨唱到七月，用最狂歡的沙灘音樂會打最專屬於新北人的狂歡派對。

Making plans for the weekend is sometimes seen as stress relief for office workers, especially for those under daily pressure.

This time, we have listed out three music festivals that will be held on the New Taipei waterfront, including the “Tamsui Fisherman’s Stage,” Hohaiyan Rock Festival,” and the “Spring Wave Music and Art Festival,” which will be held on the North Coast for the first time.

From the end of April to July, the most carnivalesque beach concert will become the most exclusive party for New Taipei City people.

淡水人的週末派對「淡水漁人舞台」！ | Tamsui Fisherman’s Stage

邁入第六年的「淡水漁人舞台」儼然成為淡水人每年都在期待的活動，以台灣原創音樂精神為主打的「淡水漁人舞台」，將淡水河海交界的力量、創新、生生不息三大元素融合在音樂中，希望成為台灣獨立音樂的搖籃。

Entering its 6th year, the “Tamsui Fisherman’s Stage” music festival has become an event that Tamsui people look forward to every year.

With the spirit of original Taiwanese music as its main focus, the “Tamsui Fisherman Stage” fuses the three elements of the Tamsui River – power, innovation, and vitality – in its music, transforming it to become the cradle of independent music in Taiwan.

#淡水漁人舞台

活動日期 | Event time：5/22(六)-6/6(日)週末 | 5/22 (Sat.) ~ 6/6 (Sun.)

在沙灘上狂歡「新北貢寮海洋音樂祭」！| Hohaiyan Rock Festival

北臺灣夏季最具知名度的海邊音樂會「新北貢寮海洋音樂祭」，也將於7/10、7/11兩天快閃限定，各路搖滾樂團齊聚於此，讓大家在藍天、海浪和海風的陪伴下，欣賞一團又一團的搖滾樂團帶來的表演。不論是躺在沙灘上，還是嗨到跳起來，都是每年要追的青春記憶。

The Hohaiyan Rock Festival, one of the most famous summer seaside concerts in Northern Taiwan, will also be held on 7/10 and 7/11 for two days only and will gather all kinds of rock bands.

You can enjoy the performances brought by one rock band after another, accompanied by blue sky, waves, and sea breeze.

Whether you’re lying on the beach or getting high and jumping up and down, it is a fun and young event to catch every year.

#新北市貢寮海洋音樂祭

活動日期 | Event time：7/10(六)、7/11(日) | 7/10 (Sat.) and 7/11 (Sun.)

首度北上到新北開唱的「春浪」！| Spring Wave Music Festival

作為台灣音樂節史上最「長老級」代表的「春浪音樂節」，是每到四月初就會讓人想衝到墾丁狂嗨、解放平時上班的壓力。今年首度從台灣最南端移師到台灣最北端「石門半島秘境」舉辦，預計將在4/23~4/25連續三天由伍佰領軍用音樂、美食市集、露營打造狂歡音樂派對。

As the most “long-standing” representative in the history of music festivals in Taiwan, the “Spring Wave” music festival makes people want to rush to Kenting every year in early April to get high and free themselves from the pressure of working during the week.

For the first time, this year will see the event held at the northernmost tip of Taiwan instead of the south, at the “Shimen Peninsula (石門半島秘境).”

The festival is set to begin with a performance from veteran singer Wu Bai (伍佰) for three consecutive days from 4/23 to 4/25, creating a carnival music party with music, a food market, and camping.

#2021春浪音樂節

活動日期 | Event time：2021/4/23~2021/4/25

活動地點| How to get there：新北市石門區下員坑15號 | No. 15, Xiayuankeng, Shimen Dist., New Taipei City 253003, Taiwan (R.O.C.)