三重超美IG花牆免費拍　超萌「羊咩咩」成必玩景點 | Discover New Taipei City’s picture-perfect wall of azaleas

【看CP學英文】根據Taipei Walker報導，國旅正夯的疫情時代，除了在週末假期中到外縣市兩天一夜之旅之外，也不能錯過住家附的散步景點。由新北高灘處悉心照料的三重「荷花公園」，在春暖花開的季節中開滿一整面「杜鵑花牆」，連綿長達100公尺的花牆讓三重人搶先拍個不停。

During the pandemic, Taiwan’s domestic travel industry is in full swing. In addition to the trips to other counties during the weekend, you should not miss the #Instaworthy hot spots within walking distance of your home.

The “Lotus Park” in Sanchong, which is curated by the New Taipei City’s High Riverbank Construction Management Office, is known for its picturesque, 100-meter-long “azalea wall” during the spring blooming season.

於機場捷運A2三重站下車步行約15分鐘就能抵達三重荷花公園，在荷花池畔旁可以看見一整面杜鵑花牆，紅花、粉花、白花互相交織出春天的朝氣，整個花期從3月一路到5月不間斷，為三重人打造最美的賞花秘境。

You can get off at A2 Sanchong Station of the MRT Taoyuan Airport Line and walk to “Lotus Park“ in about 15 minutes.

There, you can see a wall of red, pink, and white azaleas intertwined with each other by the lotus pond, bringing out the vibrancy of spring.

The blossoming period usually lasts from March to May, creating the most beautiful hidden gem for the people of Sanchong.

此外，也特別賞完花之後，再步行約100公尺到親水公園「羊咩咩的家」和16隻可愛的羊咩咩互動，每天上午10點至10點半、下午4點至4點半兩個時間還會有餵羊人在現場免費發放牧草，讓小朋友來個近距離體驗。

In addition, after enjoying the flowers, you can walk about 100 meters to the nearby “Baa Baa Sheep‘s Home” in the Waterfront Park to interact with 16 cute sheep.

A sheep feeder will be on site from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day to give out grass for children to feed the sheep at close range.

三重荷花公園 | Sanchong Lotus Park

地址 | How to get there：241新北市三重區疏洪十二路 | Shuhong 12th Rd., Sanchong Dist., New Taipei City 241011, Taiwan (R.O.C.)

交通資訊 | Public Transportation

1、機場捷運A2三重站下車可至新北大都會公園，約步行15分鐘可至荷花公園 | Take the MRT Taoyuan Airport Line and get off at the A2 Sanchong station stop; walk for 15 minutes toward the Lotus Park

2、搭乘客運299、520、615、618於中山路、中華路口下車後步行約10分鐘 | Take buses 299, 520, 615, 618 and get off at the intersection on Zhongshan Rd. and Zhonghua Rd. and walk for 10 minutes toward the park.