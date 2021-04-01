Rockies bring back righty Jhoulys Chacín on 1-year deal

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies brought back Jhoulys Chacín, agreeing to a one-year deal with the right-hander on the eve of opening day.

He was added to the active roster before the opener Thursday against the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field.

Chacín spent the first six years of his major league career in Colorado after being signed by the Rockies on Sept. 27, 2004, as a nondrafted international free agent. He’s 10th in franchise history with 38 wins.

The 33-year-old bounced around after his tenure with the Rockies. He spent time with Arizona, Atlanta, Los Angeles Angels, San Diego, Milwaukee, Boston and had another brief stint with the Braves last season. Over 257 games, including 226 starts, he has a 78-87 record with a 4.04 ERA.

Chacín will make $800,000 while in the majors, $150,000 while in the minors. He will receive $25,000 each for 40, 60, 80, 100, 120, 140, 160 and 180 innings.

Chacín spent spring training with the New York Yankees before being released.

In other moves, the team designated right-handed reliever Jairo Diaz for assignment. He had a $1.1 million non-guaranteed salary. He could receive $266,129 in termination pay if he was notified by Tuesday — or the full amount if notified after that date.

Colorado also placed left-hander Kyle Freeland (strained left shoulder) and infielder Brendan Rodgers (strained right hamstring) on the 10-day injured list.

The Rockies had four players on the opening day roster for the first time: lefty Ben Bowden, outfielder Yonathan Daza, catcher Dom Nuñez and righty Jordan Sheffield.

___

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports