Toyelle Wilson new SMU coach after stops at Michigan, Baylor

DALLAS (AP) — Toyelle Wilson was named the new women’s coach at SMU on Thursday after two seasons as a Michigan assistant that followed a six-year stint at Baylor.

Before working at those major conference schools, Wilson was Prairie View’s head coach from 2010-13, leading the Panthers to a 55-43 record, three consecutive SWAC Tournament titles and three NCAA Tournament appearances.

“SMU is a special place, with great people, prestigious academics, history, and an athletic tradition of success. I can’t wait to lead our women’s basketball program back to that championship level,” Wilson said. “I couldn’t be more excited to meet the team, get to work and bring the passion, energy, and joy back to the program.”

Wilson is the first Black female head coach at SMU. The 39-year-old coach replaces Travis Mays, who was 53-76 the past five seasons.

The Mustangs, whose last NCAA Tournament appearance was in 2008, lost all six games they played this season. The last was Dec. 20, before the team decided not to play any more games because of health and safety concerns surrounding the pandemic.

SMU athletic director Rick Hart said Wilson emerged from a talented group of candidates for the job.

“Her commitment to the academic, athletic and social development of our student-athletes aligns with our vision of shaping champions,” Hart said. “She is a respected leader, and her positive energy, strong work ethic and ability to connect with and inspire others are qualities we look for in a head coach.”

Wilson was an assistant coach and the recruiting coordinator at Michigan, which this season was 16-6 and reached the women’s Sweet 16 for the first time in school history. She was an assistant at Baylor from 2013-19, and was part of the Lady Bears’ national championship team two years ago.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25