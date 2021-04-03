Youngest victim of Taroko Express train crash is 4-year-old girl

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Taiwan authorities released on Saturday the first 44 names of those killed in the Taroko Express train crash which has caused 50 deaths and 179 injuries so far — the most serious train accident in Taiwan’s modern railway history.

The list, provided by Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA), includes the names of the youngest victim so far — a 4-year-old girl surnamed Chen — as well as a French national (27).

According to local media, the 44th victim is an American woman (26). The identities of six victims have not been verified yet.

In related news, more than 40 countries, including all 15 of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies, expressed their sympathies to Taiwan following the tragedy.

The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) sent its “deepest condolences” to the victims, families, and communities impacted by the tragic accident in a Facebook post on Friday. “We wish the people of Taiwan peace and comfort during this difficult time,” the post said.

I share the deep sorrow for the loss of life in the tragic train accident in Hualien this morning. I express my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wish a speedy recovery for those injured. — Filip Grzegorzewski 🇪🇺 (@grzegorzewskif) April 2, 2021

The United Kingdom, France and Australia, and some of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies also expressed sympathies through their representative offices or embassies in Taiwan.

“Our thoughts are with those who have lost their lives, their families and those injured. We remain in close contact with the Taiwanese authorities,” British Office Taipei said.

The Australian Office Taipei and the French Office in Taipei issued similar statements on their respective Facebook pages.