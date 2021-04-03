Second batch of 199,200 doses of AZ vaccine to arrive tomorrow

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced Saturday that a batch of 199,200 doses of AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine will arrive tomorrow in Taiwan.

Distributed through COVAX, the doses are part of an order of 1.02 million doses of the vaccine developed by the British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company of the same name.

The CECC pointed out that the vaccine was originally scheduled to arrive in Taiwan between February and May, but it was later delayed due to a shortage of global vaccine supply and other distribution challenges.

After completing the customs clearance procedures, this batch of vaccines will be directly transported to the designated cold storage logistics center for a follow-up inspection and sealing operations, the CECC said.

Next, authorities will adjust their COVID-19 vaccination plan, the CECC added.

The CECC remarked that COVAX is led by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), the Innovation Alliance for Epidemic Prevention (CEPI), and the WHO with the aim of concentrating global efforts, screening potential COVID-19 candidate vaccines, and investing in vaccine factories to accelerate R&D and production.

By ensuring procurement commitments, vaccine factories are urged to manufacture sufficient quantities of vaccines and expand the chances of successful marketing and distribution, while making sure that all countries can obtain vaccines fairly, thus ending the pandemic as soon as possible, the CECC added.

A total of 190 countries are participating in COVAX, including 92 low-income countries and 98 developed economies.