A-Mei, Lin Chi-ling, Elva Hsiao express grief over Taroko train crash

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese singer A-Mei (張惠妹) shared an emotional post on Saturday in which she expressed her sadness at the Taroko Express train crash that killed 51 people, including many children, and injured 179.

She allegedly cried after she learned that many passengers were crushed inside the carriages while some survivors were forced to climb out of windows and walk along the train’s roof to safety.

“I always like to be on this railway, which often takes me home, and look at the calm scenery outside the train window; at this moment, I look at the familiar scenery in the news, but I keep crying,” she wrote on social media.

The diva expressed her condolences to the families of the victims and said: “Pray for heaven, may the victims rest in peace; pray for heaven, give strength to their families, pray for heaven, let the injured recover as soon as possible, pray for heaven, give strength to brave and hard-working rescuers, pray for heaven, and give peace to their homes”.

Taiwanese model and actress Lin Chi-ling also posted to social media and said: “It hurts very much. God bless Taroko, let’s continue to pray for the passengers of Taiwan Railway No. 408 train, let’s cheer the disaster relief workers, and hope everyone can overcome these difficulties safely”.

Elva Hsiao wrote: “Pray for the passengers and their families, disaster relief workers and medical teams of Taroko train crash.”