Sociedad beats Basque rival Bilbao in Copa del Rey final

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Sociedad beat fierce Basque rival Athletic Bilbao 1-0 in the delayed final of the 2020 Copa del Rey on Saturday, giving the winners their first title in more than three decades.

Spain striker Mikel Oyarzabal scored the game’s only goal from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute after Iñigo Martínez fouled Portu Portugués. Mikel Merino set up the scoring chance with a perfectly weighted pass for Portu.

The match had been postponed since the end of last season in the hope that the coronavirus pandemic would improve enough to allow fans to attend the highly anticipated clash between the two regional rivals.

But with coronavirus still forcing strict limits on social gatherings in Spain, officials said it was impossible for spectators to be allowed in at Seville’s La Cartuja Stadium.

Sociedad had only won the Copa del Rey twice previously in its history, in 1909 and in 1987, its last major trophy.

Bilbao, whose 23 cup titles are second to Barcelona’s record of 30, has now lost the cup final four times since it last won the tournament in 1984.

Bilbao, however, will have another shot in just two weeks, when it plays Barcelona in the 2021 edition of the Copa del Rey final.

