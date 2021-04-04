I won’t try to dodge responsibility: Transportation minister

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Minister of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) again stressed on Sunday that he “won’t try to dodge responsibility” for the Taroko Express train crash amid reports that he submitted his resignation to the premier.

The minister made the comment that morning while visiting the site of the accident that killed 48 people and injured 198 people and supervising emergency operations and repair work.

On the day of the accident, Lin first apologized in a statement to the nation’s people and said he will take political responsibility for the tragic accident.

Asked by Chinese-language media about his eventual resignation, the minister said that his opinion doesn’t matter and stressed that the priorities are emergency operations and repair work.

The MOTC first estimated that repair work could be completed on April 8, but following a throughout assessment of the collision between the train and the tunnel structure, authorities said that it will take until April 20 to confirm whether the structure was damaged.

If there are any damages to the structure, the MOTC said it will reinforce the tunnel before it is opened to traffic.