Taiwan train death toll revised down to 48

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Taiwan authorities have lowered the number of people killed in the Taroko Express train crash to 48, but warned that this number could go up again over the next few days.

According to Yu Hsiu-duan (俞秀端), chief prosecutor of the Hualien District Prosecutors Office, 48 victims have been identified so far through DNA and identification comparisons but there are still bodies whose identities have not been confirmed yet.

Yu, who did not exclude that this number could further go up in the future, explained that authorities have already received 19 physical identification reports from the Institute of Forensic Medicine (法務部法醫研究所) and one confirmation from the Criminal Investigation Bureau (刑事局) under the Ministry of Justice (法務部).

As of press times, the death toll is 48, and 198 people injured among which 45 remain hospitalized, according to the Central Emergency Operation Center (CEOC) which was activated by the government in the wake of the crash.

The CEOC also confirmed that two American women, whose names have not yet been released, died in the train accident in Hualien County as well as a French national named Charles De Guyenro (27).