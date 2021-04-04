Second batch of 199,200 doses of AZ vaccine arrives in Taipei

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The second batch of 199,200 doses of AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine arrived in Taiwan on Sunday, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心).

The AZ doses, delivered through the COVAX vaccine distribution platform, arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 5:21 a.m. by China Airlines flight CI-74 from Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The batch of vaccines successfully went through the customs clearance procedures before it was transported to the designated cold storage logistics center for a follow-up inspection and sealing operations, the CECC said, adding the process lasted for about 1 hour.

The doses are part of an order of 1.02 million doses of the vaccine developed by the British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company of the same name and distributed by COVAX.

The batch was originally scheduled to arrive in Taiwan between February and May, but it was later delayed due to a shortage of global vaccine supply and other distribution challenges.

The arrival of the vaccine was confirmed yesterday by the CECC after the China Airlines Airbus A350-900 passenger plane took off. After inspection, the vaccines were loaded into a truck and transported to a warehouse of the pharmaceutical logistics company near the airport at 6:30 a.m. under police protection.