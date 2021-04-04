Pope Francis sent condolences to victims of train crash in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) announced Sunday that 745 heads of state, government, and foreign ministers, as well as dignitaries, representatives of international organizations and friends from 92 countries and international organizations, have sent their condolences to Taiwan.

Pope Francis also sent a letter to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) earlier that day to express his sincere condolences to the victims of the Taroko Express train crash that killed 48 and injured more than 200 people, the MOFA said.

Governor-General of Belize Sir Colville Young, Haiti Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph E. Gonsalves, Honduran Vice President Maria Antonia Rivera, St. Christopher and Nevis Foreign Minister Brandt, and the President of the Republic of Honduras, Mr. John Kerry reached their Taiwanese counterparts to express their condolences.

Also, Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Christopher and Nevis Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Holy See Archbishop Paul Gallagher and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala also sent condolences, statements, Facebook posts, and tweets following the tragic accident.

As for other like-minded, friendly countries and international friends, His Holiness the Dalai Lama wrote to Tsai Ing-wen to express his condolences and sympathies to our country too.

Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi personally called Taiwan’s representative in Somalia on the evening of March 3 to express his sincere condolences. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Latvia Artis Pabriks, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia Ivan Korcok, and Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somaliland Liban Yusuf Osman also reached to Taiwan authorities.

On behalf of the Taiwanese people, the MOFA expressed its heartfelt thanks to the heads of state, government heads and friends from all walks of life of friendly countries and related friendly countries for “their warm care and sincere condolences.”

The MOFA said that it will continue to maintain close cooperation with relevant disaster relief units, grasp the affected foreigners, and keep in touch with the representative offices of relevant countries in Taiwan.