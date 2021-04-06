澳洲藝術家造馬匹伴隔離　網友驚：原來紙袋能這樣用 | Australian photographer ‘horses around’ during quarantine by reusing lunch bags

【看CP學英文】澳洲籍攝影師David Marriott 近期因利用紙袋打造出一匹四隻腳的好夥伴，在苦悶的隔離期間伴隨其側，一夕間在網路上爆紅。

Australian photographer David Marriott made the best of his quarantine situation by recycling the brown paper bags used to carry his meals to make a four-legged companion.

根據外媒報導，David前陣子為了前往倫敦參加因染疫而病逝的父親之喪禮，近期返回布里斯本一間飯店開始隔離期2週。

According to foreign media, Marriott had recently returned to Brisbane after an unplanned trip to London to attend the funeral of his father, who succumbed to the COVID-19 virus in late February.

原先，David有先備好了音響和幾顆一手就能掌握的球，打算利用隔離期間聽一些音樂順便教自己雜耍。

Marriott had bought a speaker to play music and ordered some balls to learn how to juggle to get through the isolation in preparation for the two-week quarantine period.

然而，無聊的感覺還是來了，也就是在此時David開始蒐集餐點配送的紙袋。

However, it soon became evident that he was still bored out of his mind, which was when he began collecting the brown paper bags his meals came in.

身為藝術家的他表示曾經利用類似的材料創作，了解它的質地是適合做小藝術品的。

As an artist, he explained that he had worked with similar materials before and knew that they had a good structure to make art pieces.

眼見前陣子遺留下來的紙碗公，David突然靈光乍現決定打造出一個「西部牛仔」主題的藝術品。

Seeing a poke bowl that he had previously eaten out of, Marriott suddenly got the inspiration to make a “Wild West” artwork.

他從附近超商訂了剪刀和膠帶，自製一整套的牛仔裝和一匹駿馬，與其為伴。

He ordered scissors and tape from the supermarket and made an entire cowboy outfit for himself and a “noble steed” as his companion.

David表示馬匹的身體是由飯店提供的燙衣板做出來的，而小馬的頭則是利用床邊的檯燈。

According to Marriott, the hotel room’s iron board was used as the horse’s torso, while a desk lamp was used as its head.

David也透露，名為Russell的馬匹已逗樂在倫敦的母親，並補充道，「大家現在需要的就是一點歡樂。這也才能打起勁來。」

The horse, which was named Russell had succeeded in cheering up his widowed mother back home, and Marriott added that “People are just in need of a bit of laughter. This lifts their morale.”

David希望他的藝術品可以讓大家更注重回收，也期望他的作品能啟發同樣在隔離間感到無聊的其他人，以「創意」跳脫隔離框架。

He hoped that his art would draw attention to the importance of recycling in hotel quarantine and inspire others who are bored during their quarantine stay to pass the time with creativity.