Restaurants in Taichung brace for water supply suspension

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Restaurants in central Taiwan have rolled out various water-saving strategies, including using disposable utensils and changing store closing dates in response to the water rationing policy, effective on Tuesday.

Cities and counties in Central Taiwan, including Taichung, Miaoli and Changhua, have seen a suspension of water supply for two days each week since Tuesday.

A Taichung branch of Chou cook (周師傅燒肉飯), Kaohsiung-based lunch box chained restaurant, said that the water supply is suspended every Tuesday and Wednesday.

One of the employees said: “I don’t know how long the water rationing will last.”

In addition to changing the closing date to the water cut-off day, the restaurants have changed to disposable tableware.

The restaurant will add more than 100 paper lunch boxes every day, leading to higher costs.

The Sweet House (信望愛智能發展中心甜甜屋) run by a charitable organization in Taichung, offered lunches under social welfare programs on weekdays.

Due to the water rationing policy, the organization has to stop taking orders on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

However, orders will be received normally on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, the organization said.

The organization’s CEO said that washing vegetables and cooking requires a lot of water, but due to water restriction, orders have to be suspended.

The decrease in income will affect students’ training and reduce the number of rewards for students.

HWC Roasters (黑沃咖啡) has more than ten branches in Taichung.

Although it operates normally during the water restriction period, each branch will store water in advance and change all “for here” cups to take-out cups.

The operator said that although the cost will increase by switching to takeaway cups, it is still smaller than the loss of suspending business.

In a period of water shortage, everyone can only tide over the difficulties together.

The representative of the Wowprime (王品集團) said that all restaurants have stored water or bought water for backup, including bottled drinking water and sanitary ice cubes for business.

The chain restaurant has negotiated with suppliers in advance to prepare ingredients,