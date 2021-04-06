People expected to get water from Wednesday noon: Taiwan Water Corporation

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The crowds are expected to emerge to get water at the water supply points by noon on Wednesday, said Taiwan Water Corporation (TWC,台灣自來水公司) on Tuesday.

As there is still water in everyone’s water tower, there are not many people taking water Tuesday morning, said Mu Yueh-chun (穆岳鈞), director of the fourth district management of TWC on Tuesday.

Mu said that the water rationing policy has little impact on people’s daily lives because the water supply will be restored at 12 a.m. on Wednesday, and 90% of the water supply will be provided at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

“The water-rationing period is only 12 hours, which has little impact on people’s lives,” Mu said.

Starting from Tuesday, Taichung and Miaoli implemented a water rationing measure with a weekly two-day water supply suspension.

He said that 15% of the water consumption could be saved every day during the water restriction period.

With the implementation of water restriction measures, Taichung City is expected to save 217,500 tons of water.