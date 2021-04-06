KMT proposal for Premier and MOTC minister resignation rejected by DPP

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Kuomintang (KMT, 國民黨) party members requested the resignation of Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) and TRA (台灣鐵路管理局) acting director Chi Wen-jong (祁文中) at a legislature meeting on Tuesday.

However, the interim proposal was rejected by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP, 民進黨) after only 33 voted in favor of it while 60 voted against it.

Prior to the meeting, Vice President of the Legislative Yuan Tsai Chi-Chang (蔡其昌)called on asked everyone to observe a minute of silence to express deep sympathy and condolences for the casualties caused by the Taroko Express crash on Friday.

Amid the meeting, KMT party members pointed out that the train crash resulted in 50 deaths, making it one of the largest accidents of the TRA.

They indicated that although the poor record of contractors and the failure of the TRA to complete the installation of slope guardrails on schedule at the scene of the accident are the direct reasons,Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung and TRA acting director Chi Wen-jong are “obviously negligent in management.”

They added that Su was also ignorant of the long-standing shortcomings of the TRA which led to the tragic accident.

The KMT asked the council to reach a resolution, stating that Su, Lin and Tsai should take responsibility for their negligence and step down from their positions.

However, the DPP disagreed with the proposal of and the majority and the proposal was rejected after 60 members voted against it.

The derailment of Taroko Express on the April 2 killed 50 people and seriously injured more than 200 people.