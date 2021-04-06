Foreigner dead in Taroko train crash was beloved teacher

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A 27-year-old American woman who died in the 408 Taroko train crash on Friday was revealed to be a beloved teacher of a Taiwanese social media user.

According to a recently published Facebook post, a woman explained that the 45th casualty on the list released by the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA, 台灣鐵路管理局) was in fact her daughter’s foreign teacher.

She said that upon learning of the accident of her teacher, her daughter burst into tears.

“She was only 27 years old, and she loved Taiwan and her students,” the mother wrote on her post.

“Unfortunately, she was on the train as well,” she continued, and asked those in the comment section to pray for the teacher, surnamed Luo (駱).

Social media users soon left messages saying, “I wish her happiness in heaven and no more suffering” and “may all the souls who died rest in peace.”

The major accident occurred on the 408 Taroko train of Taiwan Railway on April 2, which derailed due to the fall an engineering vehicle. At present, 50 people have been killed, including 3 foreigners.