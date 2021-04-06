TRA staff unveils ‘safest seats’ in case of train crash

TAIPEI (The China Post) — An employee from the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA, 台灣鐵路管理局) revealed on Tuesday the safest train seats and car numbers following the Taroko Express crash on Friday.

According to local Chinese-language media, an unnamed TRA staff said that tickets with corresponding seats are safer than the ones without corresponding seats or standing tickets.

Cars in the middle are also safer than those on both ends, as the impact force will greatly decrease in the instance of a crash, the person said.

If you weren’t able to buy tickets with corresponding seats, the TRA staff explained that you should never stand in the “collapsing area” connecting two cars together because once an accident occurs, these passengers will either die or be seriously injured.

As train accidents usually involve trains colliding with each other, the front of the car will deform first, followed by the “collapsing area.”

After the accident, the connector will absorb the impact force and be damaged, which will start the “protection mechanism” of the train, making it less difficult for the train to derail, the person explained.

However, because the impact area of the Taroko accident was mainly on its “side,” the set protection mechanism was ineffective, making it easier to derail and rollover.

Experts also pointed out that under such circumstances, passengers are not safe in any carriage.