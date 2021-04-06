Barbra Streisand send condolences to Taroko train crash victims

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Academy Award-winning actress Barbra Streisand tweeted on Tuesday to express her condolences over the Taroko express accident.

A train collided with an unmanned vehicle that had rolled down a hill on April 2 in eastern Taiwan, leaving 50 people dead and dozens injured in the island’s deadliest rail disaster.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) thanked the 78-year-old actress on Tuesday while Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) stressed that Taiwan will eventually tide over the difficulties hand in hand.

President Tsai and Minister Wu — my heart breaks for you and your country. Reading about this accident brings tears to my eyes for all of these amazing people who lost their precious lives.

With my deepest sympathies,

Barbra Streisand @iingwen @MOFA_Taiwan — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) April 6, 2021

In response to the death of three foreigners in Taroko’s derailment accident, Ou said that it is known that foreigners include a French man, two Americans.

In addition, one Japanese and two Australians were injured in the accident.

Upon receiving the notice, MOFA immediately notified foreign institutions in Taiwan to get in touch with their families.

MOFA, together with the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Health and Welfare, has provided further assistance to the victims’ families.