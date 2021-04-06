Taiwan confirms 2 more COVID-19 cases, tally at 1,050

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 2 more imported COVID-19 case on Tuesday, bringing the tally to 1,050.

According to the CECC, the two new cases include a Taiwanese boy in his teens and a Taiwanese man in his twenties. They had traveled to Egypt in March for work.

Case 1,050 developed coughs on March 29 while case 1,051 developed coughs, a runny nose, sore throat and a headache on the same day.

They returned to Taiwan on April 4, and both submitted negative test results taken within three days.

They reported their symptoms accordingly upon arrival and were tested at the airport; their infections were confirmed today.

Five passengers who were seated within two rows of the confirmed cases have been tracked down by the CECC. Among them, two are under quarantine and the other three are already at government-centered quarantine facilities.

As of press time, 1050 cases have been confirmed so far, including 934 imported cases, 77 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case.

Among the confirmed cases, 10 people died, 1004 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.