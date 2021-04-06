MOTC Minister has NT$300 million to fall back on if resignation is accepted

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Control Yuan (監察院) released Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) and wife, Liao Wan-ju’s (廖婉如) latest property declaration showing their net worth at more than NT$300 million.

The revelation came after calls for the Minister to resign were high among Kuomintang party members following the Taroko Express train crash on Friday.

According to local Chinese-language media, Lin and Liao’s jointly declared deposits have more than NT$150.3 million, and their declared marketable securities have more than NT$134.47 million.

In addition to the estimated worth of NT$5.59 million stock from Innolux Corporation (群創股票), Lin and Liao also have two properties located in Taipei City’s Zhongshan District and Taichung City’s west district.