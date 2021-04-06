French man confirmed as one of the casualties of Taroko Express crash

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A French man who came to Taiwan to pursue love and work was among the casualties of the Taroko Express train crash on Friday.

According to local Chinese-language media, the man was supposed to celebrate his 28th birthday on April 4 with his Taiwanese girlfriend; however, a tragic turn of events saw the both of them meet their demise two days earlier.

The woman, reportedly surnamed Li, is only 27 years old. She is in charge of marketing in a hardware and electronics company in Taiwan and is proficient in English and French. She went to the Netherlands as an exchange student in college.

Local Chinese-language media reported that she got an European scholarship to study for a master’s degree, and worked in Europe, during which she met her current French boyfriend.

After living and dating in Europe for 2 to 3 years, the woman was homesick and wanted to return to Taiwan. Her boyfriend then decided to work in Taiwan with her.

Taking advantage of the holiday and the man’s upcoming birthday, they wanted to go to Hualien to celebrate together, but never thought they would never go home again.

The major accident occurred on the 408 Taroko Express on Friday, which derailed due to the fall of an engineering vehicle. At present, 50 people have been killed, including 3 foreigners.