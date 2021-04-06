Lin Chi-ling donates NT$4 million to Taroko express accident victims

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese top model Lin Chi-ling (林志玲) announced Monday that she donated NT $4 million to assist the victims and injured in the Taroko express accident on Monday.

The 46-year-old model donated NT $4 million in her own name after hearing of the derailment accident in Hualien, according to the statement issued by the Chiling Charity Foundation (志玲姊姊慈善基金會).

“After the frontline rescue and emergency services, Chiling Charity Foundation will help the injured, provide support and heal with the donations.”

“After darkness, there always comes light.”

Lin thanked the rescue workers and medical staff for their hard work, and called on all walks of life to pray for the rest of the deceased, recovering the injured.

“What we can do is really limited. We hope to continue to use love and courage to bring us much more strength!”